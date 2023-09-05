Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa and Adhik challenging each other. Anupamaa will vow to expose Adhik's dirty game.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhik (Adhik Mehta) crossing all limits in trying to frame Romil (Viraj Kapoor) with a theft charge. As we know, Adhik placed a suitcase full of money in Romil’s room and got it recovered through Pakhi. The Kapadias assumed that Romil stole the money but the fact was something different. Romil told all that he did not do it, but Adhik and Barkha blew the issue to the top. However, when Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decided to call the police, Adhik and Barkha requested her to keep it low as it would affect the family image.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa believing in Romil. She will go to him and will tell him that she trusts him and that the money was not stolen by him. Romil will get emotional and will tell her that this is the first time that someone has trusted him.

Anupamaa will try to get the truth out of Adhik and will lay a trap. Adhik will fall flat in it and Anupamaa will know of Adhik’s hand in framing Romil. Anupamaa and Adhik will challenge each other. Anupamaa will call for the game to begin and will challenge to expose his true colours. Adhik will think in his mind that Anupamaa cannot cause any harm to him till the time Pakhi is with him.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.