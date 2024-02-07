Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa decides to leave the restaurant

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) meeting at the restaurant in the presence of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). As we know, Shruti is not aware of Anupamaa’s identity and considers her as her very good friend. Anupamaa upon seeing Anuj, did not want to interfere in their lives and walked off. However, there was a huge emotional pull that Anuj and Anupamaa experienced.

As we know, Shruti and Anuj’s wedding is about to happen. Shruti during her meeting with Anupamaa, asked her to head the catering at their wedding.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa not able to handle this new twist in her life. She will not know what to do. She will pack her bags and will decide to leave the restaurant for good. Yashdeep will question her intentions and will ask her whether she needs to take such a big decision.

Anupamaa Ep 1187 6th February Written Episode Update

Anuj and Anupamaa met as strangers at the restaurant in the presence of Shruti. There was an emotional struggle for Anuj and Anupamaa to keep their cool without breaking down.

Will Anupamaa stop from going?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.