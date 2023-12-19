Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa ends her marriage with Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists that have left the lives of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) shattered. We wrote about the car accident that was caused when Kinjal was driving, leading to big repercussions. We wrote about Anupamaa struggling hard to save her children, Kinjal, Pari and Anu. However, Anu found fault in Anupamaa not prioritizing her. She was too small to realize the problem that Anupamaa faced and the agony she went through with the problems encountered while saving them.

Anuj got angry and expressed his unhappiness at Anupamaa not able to balance between her husband’s house and her ex-husband’s house. We saw the heartbreaking moment of Anuj expressing his dissatisfaction with Anupamaa’s way of managing her relationships.

The coming episode will see further heartbreak with Anuj spilling all that has been on his mind. This fact will shock Anupamaa. Anupamaa will also speak up and will tell Anuj that if they have to drag their relationship along, she will rather end it here.

Saying this, Anupamaa will tell Anuj about ending their relationship and walking out of his house. She will ask him to take care of himself and Anu and not worry about her as she will be able to manage herself.

As we know, Anupamaa is slated for a five years leap wherein life for Anupamaa will kickstart at a new level in USA.

Anupamaa Ep 1138 18th December Written Episode Update

Anuj objected to Anupamaa’s thought process and accused her of always being biased towards the Shah family and ignoring the Kapadia family.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.