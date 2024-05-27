Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa faces the threat of being deported; Anuj gives her shelter

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being subjected to humiliation after being questioned for serving food that had cockroaches in it. The report about the concern of the hygiene standard of the restaurant Spice and Chutney has been sent. Also, the news has reached media circles with Anupamaa facing further humiliation through newspapers.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa’s problems mounting as she will face the threat of being deported to the Indian land, after this big mishap. Media will protest against her act and will ask the authorities to take firm action, to the extent of cancelling Anupamaa’s work permit and also sending her back to India. Anuj will try to ease Anupamaa’s stress by bringing her home, as she has been laid homeless. However, when Anupamaa will see the news on the TV and in the newspaper, she will get traumatized and will bolt herself into her room. Also, there will be protests before the restaurant. The health authorities too, will ruin the restaurant by creating a destruction of sorts of commodities.

Anupamaa Ep 1298 26th May Written Episode Update

Kinjal questioned Paritosh and got to know that he was responsible for adding the cockroach to the food at the restaurant. Kinjal was shocked to know about it. Paritosh told Kinjal that his act could not be proved and Anupamaa was sure to get punished.

