Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets a dance instructor’s job

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has always shown the ambition of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to go to the USA and showcase her dancing skills there. Her life has been full of hardships, with her missing two big opportunities that could have taken her abroad. However, after getting separated from Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Anupamaa went to the USA for work purposes. There has been a slow and steady rise for Anupamaa professionally. From being a cleaner in a restaurant to becoming a chef, Anupamaa has grown in confidence as a personality.

She has met Diya, a person well-versed in dance, having a dance academy in the USA. The coming episode will see Diya (Parakh Madan) and Anupamaa engaging in a dance act together. Diya will be surprised to see Anupamaa’s prowess in dance. She will offer her the job of being an instructor at her academy. She will tell her that she can learn as well as teach dance under the same roof, and bag her income too.

This proposal will excite Anupamaa and she will accept it.

Anupamaa Ep 1207 26th February Written Episode Update

Anupamaa yelled at Paritosh for misbehaving with Yashdeep. Anupamaa got worried as Paritosh built castles in the air, as he was joining work at Anuj’s company.

