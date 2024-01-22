Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets saved from a fire accident

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a teary reunion with her granddaughter Pari and daughter-in-law, Kinjal. We saw how Paritosh ignored Anupamaa even after seeing her. However, Kinjal and her daughter made sure that they met Anupamaa.

Amidst all this, we have seen Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being desperate to meet Anupamaa. He has gotten to know from Devika that Anupamaa is presently in the USA. He keeps thinking about Anupamaa and even sees her in his dreams.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa facing a shocking moment inside the restaurant. The restaurant will face a shortcircuit issue resulting in the whole restaurant being engulfed in fire. Anupamaa who will be inside, will try to save the commodities inside the restaurant, and will not try to help herself.

Yashdeep (Waquar Shaikh) will enter the restaurant and save Anupamaa in the nick of time. She will be taken to his house where Beeji will take care of her.

Anuj will dream of Anupamaa being in danger and will wake up terrorized.

Anupamaa Ep 1171 21st January Written Episode Update

Kinjal brought Angel to the Spice and Chutney Restaurant and surprised Anupamaa. Anupamaa had an emotional reunion with her granddaughter Pari. Kinjal told Anupamaa how stressful life was for her in the foreign land.

How will Anuj and Anupamaa meet?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.