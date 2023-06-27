ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting emotional at the kind of farewell that the Shah family will give her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 11:22:44
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama wherein the countdown has literally begun for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to take up her USA trip. The Shah and the Kapadia families are excited about the farewell party that they have planned for Anupamaa. Anupamaa is also eagerly looking forward to embarking on her tour that will fulfil her dream.

We saw how hysterically Maaya (Chahat Pandey) reacted when she got to know about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being close to Anupamaa after all that happened. Anuj pining for Anupamaa did not go down well with Maaya. She has planned to ruin things for Anupamaa.

On the other hand, the Shah house is decorated at its best for Anupamaa. Anupamaa in the coming episode will get emotional and teary-eyed on seeing the kind of arrangements that her family has made. She will have no ill feelings for anyone in the house. Baa will constantly talk about not treating Anupamaa well when she was here, but Anupamaa will tell her that she holds no grudge.

The Shah family will execute a skit which will describe every role that Anupamaa took charge of with a great interest in the Shah house.

On the other hand, Anuj will look forward to the farewell party in Kapadia house.

What will Maaya do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

