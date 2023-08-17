ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi's abusive marriage

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa finally getting to know of Adhik's abusive behaviour towards Pakhi. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 11:49:30
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Romil creating a stir in the Kapadia house with his rudeness and arrogance. He threw a booze party for his friends, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) sent out his friends and took him to task for organizing such a party. Romil was rude and got slapped by Anuj. Romil was forced to seek an apology from both Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) which he did reluctantly.

The coming episode will see Anuj pulling down curtains on Barkha and Adhik’s bad handling of Anuj’s business when he was away. Anuj will take them to task and will nominate Pakhi and Anupamaa to handle the next big project. Adhik (Adhik Mehta) will get angry and jealous over Pakhi and he will end up having a big fight with her, in which he will slap her.

Anupamaa in the coming episode will get to know about it and will question Pakhi for staying silent all this while. Pakhi will be seen crying over her misery, but will be confident enough of reforming Adhik.

Will Anupamaa help Pakhi in this journey?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

