Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gives a golden advice to Romil

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) falling into the big trap of Adhik (Adhik Mehta). As we know, the entire Kapadia family got to know of Adhik’s abusive behaviour. Anupamaa wanted to take Pakhi away from this unsuitable marriage. However, Pakhi decided to give Adhik another chance. This upset Anupamaa and she got worried about its consequences.

We saw how Adhik used Pakhi’s innocence to his advantage. He put up fake pictures of love and understanding with Pakhi but planned big behind her back.

The coming episode will see Pakhi telling her mother that she wants a break from work and will request her new project be handled by Adhik. This will irk Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Anupamaa will find Romil into the habit of cigarettes. She will talk to him sweetly in spite of him being arrogant to her. She will suggest that he takes to the habit of playing his guitar more often as he is very good at that.

Will Anupamaa be able to tame Romil?

