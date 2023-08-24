ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gives a golden advice to Romil

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa giving a golden advice to the otherwise arrogant Romil. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 12:01:19
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) falling into the big trap of Adhik (Adhik Mehta). As we know, the entire Kapadia family got to know of Adhik’s abusive behaviour. Anupamaa wanted to take Pakhi away from this unsuitable marriage. However, Pakhi decided to give Adhik another chance. This upset Anupamaa and she got worried about its consequences.

We saw how Adhik used Pakhi’s innocence to his advantage. He put up fake pictures of love and understanding with Pakhi but planned big behind her back.

The coming episode will see Pakhi telling her mother that she wants a break from work and will request her new project be handled by Adhik. This will irk Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Anupamaa will find Romil into the habit of cigarettes. She will talk to him sweetly in spite of him being arrogant to her. She will suggest that he takes to the habit of playing his guitar more often as he is very good at that.

Will Anupamaa be able to tame Romil?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

