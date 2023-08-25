ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa questioning Pakhi about her fears on why she has put up with Adhik's violence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 13:45:06
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi 845603

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being worried about Pakhi’s (Muskan Bamne) decision to have Adhik (Adhik Mehta) in her life. She is worried about her daughter being subjected to physical torture and abuse. We saw her discussing this worry before Anuj.

The coming episode will see Romil befriending Pakhi in the Kapadia house. He will promise to save Pakhi from any kind of humiliation that happens to her in the house. He will ask her to stand tall if Adhik continues to harm her.

The coming episode will also see Anupamaa getting the opportunity to talk to Pakhi. She will educate her that no woman should be submissive to any kind of force to get physical even if it is from the husband. Anupamaa will also ask Pakhi about her fear.

Pakhi will again get aggressive and will tell her mother not to interfere in her marital life.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua 845319
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan 845299
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja 845294
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute 845284
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha to inspect Bhosale Institute
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran 845229
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes a big decision for Simran
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locked himself in the cupboard 845214
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself in the cupboard
Latest Stories
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi 845572
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's arrival foils Nilesh's attempt to kill preeta 845598
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s arrival foils Nilesh’s attempt to kill preeta
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa 845586
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins 69th National Film Award for Ek Duaa
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya 845567
Dharampatnii Spoiler: OMG!! Randhawa family in danger at the hands of Kavya
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat 845576
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home 845570
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home
Read Latest News