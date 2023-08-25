Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Pakhi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being worried about Pakhi’s (Muskan Bamne) decision to have Adhik (Adhik Mehta) in her life. She is worried about her daughter being subjected to physical torture and abuse. We saw her discussing this worry before Anuj.

The coming episode will see Romil befriending Pakhi in the Kapadia house. He will promise to save Pakhi from any kind of humiliation that happens to her in the house. He will ask her to stand tall if Adhik continues to harm her.

The coming episode will also see Anupamaa getting the opportunity to talk to Pakhi. She will educate her that no woman should be submissive to any kind of force to get physical even if it is from the husband. Anupamaa will also ask Pakhi about her fear.

Pakhi will again get aggressive and will tell her mother not to interfere in her marital life.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.