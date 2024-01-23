Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa recovers; stays at Yashdeep’s house

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting caught inside the restaurant when there was a fire accident. She was trapped and even fainted when Yashdeep (Waqar Shaikh) saved her and got her home. Anupamaa was treated for her injuries at Beeji’s house. Beeji took care of Anupamaa and even wondered how Anupamaa could think about saving the restaurant and not herself when stuck in the fire.

We also saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) hallucinating about Anupamaa being in danger. He cried to save Anupamaa, and this hurt both Adhya and Shruti as Anuj had not forgotten Anupamaa. All of this has made Anuj all the more determined to look for Anupamaa.

The coming track will see Anupamaa regaining consciousness. She will be worried about the restaurant and her belongings. She will be weak in health. Beeji and Yashdeep will tell her to stay at their house till the time the restaurant gets renovated after the accident. Anupamaa will be thankful that her belongings, which had her family photos, got saved.

Anupamaa Ep 1172 22nd January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

