ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa talking about her decisive conversation with Maaya which changed her perspective totally.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 12:37:55
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return 834828

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) returning to her daughter Anu and making her better with her presence and motherly warmth. However, the Shah and Kapadia families are shocked that Anupamaa left behind her dreams once again. We saw how Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) barged into the Kapadia house and hurled accusations on Anupamaa.

We saw Anupamaa talking about how a mother’s love did not allow her to leave Anu. The coming episode will also see Anupamaa throwing light of meeting Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) for one last time before her flight took off. Anupamaa will narrate how Maaya appeared before her and requested her to not leave Anu. Anupamaa will narrate all about her conversation with Maaya which made her change her mind. Anupamaa will express how Maaya was instrumental in her getting down the flight and getting back to Anu.

What will happen next? Will Anupamaa’s reasoning be justified in the eyes of Malti Devi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva vows to get Imlie and Kairi back 834612
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva vows to get Imlie and Kairi back
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shibu teases Abhir 834588
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shibu teases Abhir
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa awakens the mother in Malti Devi 834578
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa awakens the mother in Malti Devi
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Time Out To Meet Content Creator Viraj Ghelani's Nani; Check The Adorable Pics 834244
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Time Out To Meet Content Creator Viraj Ghelani’s Nani; Check Adorable Pics
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way 834224
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way
Latest Stories
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848
Watch: OMG 2’s Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja's voice 834843
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja’s voice
Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachna Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV! 834842
Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ actress Rachna Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV!
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service 834841
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry 834834
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers 834797
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers
Read Latest News