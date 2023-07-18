Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) returning to her daughter Anu and making her better with her presence and motherly warmth. However, the Shah and Kapadia families are shocked that Anupamaa left behind her dreams once again. We saw how Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) barged into the Kapadia house and hurled accusations on Anupamaa.

We saw Anupamaa talking about how a mother’s love did not allow her to leave Anu. The coming episode will also see Anupamaa throwing light of meeting Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) for one last time before her flight took off. Anupamaa will narrate how Maaya appeared before her and requested her to not leave Anu. Anupamaa will narrate all about her conversation with Maaya which made her change her mind. Anupamaa will express how Maaya was instrumental in her getting down the flight and getting back to Anu.

What will happen next? Will Anupamaa’s reasoning be justified in the eyes of Malti Devi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

