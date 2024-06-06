Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa tries to find out about Tapish; Vanraj waits for more proof

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) coming to India to be part of Tapish and Dimple’s wedding. The pre-wedding rituals have started, but there is tension and drama as Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has sniffed something amiss, a bad past of Tapish and is investigating it, and getting proof. He intends to stop the wedding as he feels that Tapish is cheating Dimple.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting a call from a certain lady who will tell her that she has to convey something important about Tapish. Initially, Anupamaa will not pay heed to it. But when Kavya will tell Anupamaa that Vanraj has been planning something against Tapish, Anupamaa will get attentive. Anupamaa would have also heard a conversation of Vanraj on the phone which will be related to Tapish and a lady.

She will go with Devika to meet the woman who had called her to a certain place. However, the lady will not turn up at the place mentioned and her phone will also be off. Meanwhile, Vanraj will talk to an inspector friend to get proof related to Tapish at the earliest.

Anupamaa Ep 1308 5th June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa was happy to see her friend Devika. Babuji and Dimpy would have invited Devika. Both the friends connected after a long time and felt happy.

What will happen now?

