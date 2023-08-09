Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) trying to do the unthinkable, that of brainwashing Anu’s mind against Anupamaa. As we know, Dimple told Malti Devi that Maaya died while saving Anupamaa’s life. And Malti Devi wanted to ruin the relationship between Anu and Anupamaa by revealing this to Anu. However, Anupamaa caught Malti Devi red-handed and stopped her midway while she was conversing with Anu.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa forgetting that Malti Devi is her Guru. She will warn Malti Devi and will tell her that a mother always has an upper hand and can question a Guru who is wrong. Anupamaa will threaten Malti Devi not to come in her children’s way to ruin their happiness. Anupamaa will for the first time drop her guilt towards Malti Devi and will warn Malti Devi of dire consequences if she harms anyone in her family. Also, Anupamaa will be aware of Malti Devi’s plan behind trapping Samar and Dimple on her side by giving them a job in their institute.

What will Malti Devi’s reply to this warning be?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.