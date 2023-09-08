Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa getting emotional on not finding Pakhi. She will answer emotionally when Vanraj will blame her for Pakhi's disappearance.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi’s sudden disappearance creating worry in the family. As we know, Pakhi was asked to come to the Shah house for Rakshabandhan, but the Shah family did not invite Adhik (Adhik Mehta). Pakhi was at loggerheads with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) about her interference in her marital life. Pakhi had threatened Anupamaa that she would do some shocking act for which they would repent later.

Now, with Pakhi going missing, Anupamaa will blame Adhik for it. Anupamaa will be seen lodging a complaint too with the police. The police will come home and will question Adhik. In the meanwhile, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will come to the Kapadia house and show his anger at Adhik. But when Adhik will tell Vanraj that Pakhi might have left home because of her mother, Vanraj will turn his anger on Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will have an emotional breakdown and will tell the family that she was just trying to show the real colours of Adhik to Pakhi, who was blind in love. Saying this, Anupamaa will have an emotional breakdown.

Where is Pakhi?

