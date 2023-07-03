Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's frank talk with Maaya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya’s (Chhavi Pandey) hysterical behaviour putting off one and all. She hallucinates the worst and is jealous of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Anupamaa will watch her aggressive attitude and will decide to talk to her.

We saw Anupamaa getting teary-eyed, seeing the farewell party given by the Shahs. The entire Shah family, inclusive of Baa showered all the love and appreciation on Anupamaa. They performed on a skit which left Anupamaa in tears.

The coming episode will see Maaya getting wild. She will start throwing things around in her room, when Anupamaa will enter. Anupamaa will talk about how love unites her with Anuj, and will also talk about their love for Choti Anu that unites them. Anupamaa will ask Maaya to think about Anuj’s plight as he is split between her responsibility and love for Anupamaa.

Maaya will be silent when she will listen to Anupamaa.

Will Maaya have a change of heart?

