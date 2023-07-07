Anupamaa spoiler: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa's dark secret in Maaya's death

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Maya rushes to meet Anupamaa and seeks forgiveness for her misdeeds. However, Maaya suddenly gets unwell, and Anupamaa rushes to get water. However, Anupamaa does not see the vehicle coming towards her. In a bid to save Anupamaa, Maaya gets hit by the vehicle and dies. Later, Anupama blames herself for Maya’s death, while Anuj is devastated by the accident.

In the coming episode, Anupamaa experiences a terrifying nightmare about Maaya’s accident and Choti Anu’s reaction. Overwhelmed by guilt, Anupamaa’s turmoil becomes a topic of discussion between Barkha and Anuj. Barkha questions why Anupamaa feels responsible for Maaya’s accident as if she caused it. Anuj, wanting to shield Choti Anu from any negative perception of her mother, decides to keep the truth hidden. However, Choti Anu overhears their conversation and falls down in a shocking turn of events. Anuj rushes to her.

Will Anupamaa manage to reveal the truth to Choti Anu?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

