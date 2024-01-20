Anupamaa Spoiler: Devika tells Anuj the truth

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being restless after seeing a glimpse of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in the USA. He thought Adhya would help him, and asked her if she had seen Anupamaa in the USA. But Adhya lied to her father that she had not seen her. This has made Anuj’s search tougher. Something tells him that Joshi Ben who works in Spice and Chutney might be Anupamaa. However, he is not sure of it as he has not had a chance to meet the lady.

We saw how Paritosh also ignored his mother and later told Kinjal about seeing Anupamaa. The coming episode will see Kinjal going in search of Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Anuj will find the best way to know about Anupamaa.

He will call Devika (Jaswir Kaur) and enquire whether Anupamaa is in the USA. Devika will initially fight with Anuj for interfering in Anupamaa’s life after getting separated from her. Later, Anuj’s constant pleas will force Devika to tell Anuj that Anupamaa is presently in the USA. Anuj will ask about her whereabouts and details, to which Devika will have no answer.

Anupamaa Ep 1169 19th January Written Episode Update

Adhik warned Vanraj and told him that he was going to court for his daughter Ishani’s sake.

What will happen now?

