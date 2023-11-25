Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya in major problem

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) joined hands with Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) in teaching the men a lesson who made the morphed MMS viral. As we know, Dimpy blamed Tapish and asked him to get out of her life. Anupamaa asked Dimpy to fight her own battles, and took the whip and beat the men and taught them a lesson. This act of Anupamaa brought courage in Dimpy too to face her problems.

The coming episode will see happiness in the Kapadia household with Anu bagging very good marks and securing the top place in her mid-term exam. This will irk Malti Devi as Anu and Anuj will give all credit to Anupamaa, who made Anu teach Anu for the exam.

We will also see a shocking moment as Babuji will go to his house for a short time and get back to Kapadia’s house. He will tell Baa and Anupamaa that he actually left the gas on as his friend called him at the same time. Anupamaa will be shocked for Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Dimpy’s safety. She will call Kavya, who will be in the marketplace at that time. Anupamaa will want to convey to her not to go to the house, but Kavya will not be able to hear anything. Kavya will be about to enter the house, unaware of the fact that the gas has been left on for a long time.

What will Anupamaa do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.