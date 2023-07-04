Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) is creating all the ruckus that can spoil the farewell of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). As we know, Anupamaa is all set to leave for the USA on her tour with Malti Devi’s dance team. However, her bidding adieu to her family has been tough for her. We saw how the farewell went well at the Shah house. However, at the Kapadia house, it is the complete contrast as Maaya spoils the ambience with her anger and jealousy. We saw how Anupamaa had a frank word with her and told her all her mistakes and how she has been troubling Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) who is too nice a person.

We have seen the promo wherein Maaya sacrifices for Anupamaa, and saves her from a road accident, but ends up getting injured. As per reports in the media, Maaya’s track is winding up soon. This means that Chhavi Pandey will bid adieu to the show soon.

The coming episode will see Maaya’s reformation and realization that she has been wrong. Anu will confront Maaya and will call her a bad mother who was responsible for separating her father and mother. Anu will hold Maaya responsible for her happiness diminishing. All of this will make Maaya realize that she has been wrong.

She will remember how she brainwashed little Anu to come with her and leave her parents. Maaya will go through a transformation for the good.

Will Maaya apologize to Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.