Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya plans to execute Anupamaa's accident

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Maaya deciding to end Anuj and Anupamaa's love story by killing Anupamaa. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 13:47:26
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting teary-eyed and emotional when she received a huge farewell at the Shah house. She was showered with all love and affection. Anupamaa too found it tough to bid adieu to her family. She wrote emotional cards to every family member and gave it to them. She asked them to read it after she has gone.

Now the focus is on the farewell party that happens at the Kapadia house. As reported earlier by us, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) will create ruckus and will be a big hurdle to Anuj’s happy farewell moment for Anupamaa. Maaya will lose her senses and will yell at Anupamaa, and even try to get physical with her. This will be when Anuj will protect Anupamaa. We wrote about Anuj going to the extent of even slapping Maaya.

Maaya will be so enraged that she will decide to kill Anupamaa. She will get into a car and will plan to create Anupamaa’s accident.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

