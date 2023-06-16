ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya ruins Anupamaa's glorious moment

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Maaya burning with anger and jealousy, and ruining the glorious moment of Anupamaa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 11:26:14
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the countdown starting to Anupamaa flying to the USA. In the press meet organized by Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) to announce and honour her heir, Anupamaa was put in the limelight. The media was keen on capturing the moments between Malti Devi and Anupamaa. The entire event went Live and everyone had a word of praise for Anupamaa. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) wanted to witness this grand moment of Anupamaa and was at the venue to see her dance.

Anupamaa in the coming episode will give a thundering performance to Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. However, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) will be seen burning with anger. She will see Anuj’s excitement for Anupamaa and will not be able to handle it. Maaya will take a huge log and will start damaging the property, especially the mirrors kept to capture the moments. Maaya will be burning with rage and Anupamaa, Anuj will be shocked to see this.

Maaya will ask Anupamaa to get out of her life and allow her to have a life with Anuj. Anupamaa will have no words. But Malti Devi and Anupamaa’s glorious moment will be ruined, with the media hounding to cover the complicated love story of Anupamaa and Maaya. Malti Devi will fume with anger seeing this.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

