Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya's death shocks Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to bring some sense into Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) by talking to her. We saw how Anupamaa asked Maaya to make Anuj’s life easy. She said that Anu needs a family and asked Maaya to drop all of her insecurities and be a good mother to Anu. However, Anu’s reaction shocked Maaya. Anu got to know the scheming game of Maaya and yelled at her for separating her from her parents.

We wrote about how Maaya went through a realization. The coming episode will see the tragic moment when Maaya will meet with a deadly accident. The promo of the same has been on air, and has left viewers shocked.

Maaya will be seen seeking forgiveness from Anupamaa. Maaya will ask Anupamaa not to go to the USA, and be the mother of Anu and wife of Anuj. Maaya will suddenly get unwell and Anupamaa will rush to get water. However, Anupamaa will not see the vehicle coming towards her. In a bid to save Anupamaa, Maaya will get hit by the vehicle. She will breathe her last.

The coming episode will see the family mourn the death of Maaya. However, Anupamaa will be the one who will be utterly confused and shocked. She will wonder what will happen now to Anu as the kid is left without a mother.

Will Anupamaa take the drastic decision of not going to the USA?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.