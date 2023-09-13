Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi noticing a semi-conscious Pakhi and identifying her to be Anupamaa's daughter.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) going missing as a result of which there is massive tension in the Kapadia as well as Shah houses. We saw how both Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) were affected.

The track gone by showed how Anupamaa realized Romil’s (Viraj Kapoor) behaviour to be suspicious. When she followed him, she unearthed the big secret that Romil along with his friend had brought Pakhi to a place and kept her there. However, Pakhi had run out of the house and is now truly missing.

Romil will beg for forgiveness but Anupamaa will be shattered. She will also get to know that Pakhi has been given sleeping tablets. Anuj and others in the Kapadia house will get to know of Romil’s involvement. A debate will start on calling the police and getting Romil handed over.

Amidst this, Pakhi will be found on the road in a semi-conscious state. But before any harm could happen to her, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will spot her and will recognize her to be Anupamaa’s daughter. She will be seen bringing Pakhi home.

Romil got caught red-handed by Anupamaa when she followed him to the premises where he and his friend had kept Pakhi. Romil revealed that he wanted to avenge Adhik and Pakhi for blaming him of money theft.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.