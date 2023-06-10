Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi's stern advice to Anuj

Anupamaa the popular Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the wedding happening of Samar and Dimple. The wedding festivity has ended, and this only means that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have to separate again with a heavy heart. We saw how Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) had this advice to give Anupamaa. She noticed a bond of closeness again developing between Anuj and Anupamaa. She told Anupamaa to never allow this bond to tie her up with more responsibilities, which will eventually stop her from flying high in her professional career. Anupamaa remained startled when Malti Devi categorically asked Anupamaa to stay away from Anuj’s close bond.

Now the coming episode will see Dimple’s bidaai happening. Dimple will be very sad, and will cry her heart out. Anuj will advise Dimple to stay calm and be loving to one and all in her new house. He will have a piece of advice to give Kinjal, Toshu and Anu when it came to handling Dimple. Anuj will tell that he is not bothered a bit about Dimple’s well-being as she has Anupamaa in her life.

This will not go down well with Malti Devi. She will tell Anuj to do the bidaai of Dimple and Anupamaa. She will tell Anuj that Anupamaa will be off to USA, and cannot be physically present to handle Dimple’s well-being on a daily basis.

Will Anuj and Anupama bid adieu?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

