Anupamaa Spoiler: Nakul questions Malti Devi's intent

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen problems mounting for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and her family. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has chosen Samar (Sagar Parekh) and his wife Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) to be trump cards in her plan. She got Anupamaa’s Dance Academy sealed, which Samar was handling. She later had her hand in blacklisting Samar so that he does not get any other job. Later, she played her game by offering Samar a job to handle her Gurukul while she is away in the USA.

Provoked by Dimple, Samar takes the job. When the Shahs and Anupamaa get to know about Samar’s deed, they get angry at him. Anupamaa however, is worried for his well-being. She has seen the dream where Samar is no more, and worries over it.

The coming episode will see Samar justifying his decision by saying that he will work so hard that Malti Devi’s losses will turn into profits. On the other hand, Nakul (Aman Maheshwari) will be seen questioning Malti Devi’s intent of getting Samar inside the Gurukul. He will very well know that she has a plan in mind and will condemn it.

Will Malti Devi go ahead with her plan?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.