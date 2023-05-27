ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways

Anupamaa mentions that Anuj chose his path, and now she has decided to walk on her path, so they will have to walk on different paths for their better future in Star Plus show Anupamaa.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 11:59:13
Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Anuj tries to speak to Anupamaa but fails as Maaya arrives and fakes an anxiety attack. They leave the Shah house. However, Anuj and Anupamaa again bump into each other at the market. Anuj reveals the truth to Anupamaa, and she hugs him. However, it turns out to be Anupamaa’s imagination.

Vanraj, Anupamaa, Maaya, and Anuj perform during Dimpy and Samar’s sangeet ceremony. However, Kavya feels uneasy at the ceremony and rushes to the bathroom. Anupamaa witnesses Kavya and goes to speak to her. Anupamaa learns that Kavya is pregnant, and she confronts her when the latter enters the bathroom. Kavya reveals the truth, and the two hug each other.

In the coming episode, Anupamaa goes to her gurukul for a costume trial. While she heads home, Anuj comes to meet her. Anuj takes Anupamaa to a temple and reveals the truth. Anuj mentions how Maaya got hurt when he pushed her away, and she lost her mental balance. Anupamaa understands Anuj’s situation. However, she mentions that Anuj chose his path, and now she has decided to walk on her path, so they will have to walk on different paths for a better future.

OMG! Is this the end of Anuj and Anupamaa’s love story?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

