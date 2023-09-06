Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Pakhi putting forward a big condition before Anuj and Anupamaa. They will be shocked at Pakhi's stand.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) standing by her husband Adhik (Adhik Mehta) without realizing that he is bad. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has been warning Pakhi of Adhik’s behaviour. We saw how Adhik tried to trap Romil of theft charge. However, Anupamaa got to know the truth and even confronted Adhik for it. Anupamaa and Adhik challenged each other. Adhik vowed to eradicate both Romil and Pakhi from his life.

The coming episode will see the Kapadia family and Shah family celebrating Rakshabandhan. Romil will for the first time be tied Rakhi by Anu. The Shah family will have their own problems with Kavya. Anupamaa, and Anuj will be all set to go to Shah house for Pakhi’s rakhi function. However, Pakhi will be told by Anupamaa that only Pakhi is invited to the Shah house, which will humiliate Pakhi. Also, Pakhi will gift her precious wedding gift given to her by Anuj and Anupamaa, to Barkha as the Rakhi gift.

Meanwhile, when Pakhi will learn that only she can go to Shah house and not with Adhik, she will lay her condition. She will tell Anuj and Anupamaa that she will go and tie Rakhi only if Adhik is made the head for the next work project.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.