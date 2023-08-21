ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Pakhi supporting her husband Adhik and asking her parents Anupamaa and Vanraj not to interfere in her marital life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Aug,2023 11:53:06
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being witness to the shocking incident where Adhik (Adhik Mehta) slapped Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). She was emotional and simply took Pakhi from Adhik’s room. She immediately asked Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to come to the Kapadia house. Vanraj and Anupamaa grew wild at Adhik. Vanraj questioned Adhik on how dare he hit his daughter.

Anuj too got livid at Adhik’s behaviour. Vanraj and Anupamaa will in the coming episode get to know that this is not the first time that Adhik has hit Pakhi. Baa will explain what she saw at Kavya’s Godbaraai. Also, wounds on Pakhi’s body will reveal Adhik’s regular violent behaviour. Vanraj will grow wild and will tell that he will give a police complaint against Adhik for domestic violence against his wife.

However, Pakhi will burst out and will let her emotions flow. She will support her husband and will ask her parents to stay away from her matter with her husband. She will say that she does not want to lodge any complaint.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

