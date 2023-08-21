Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being witness to the shocking incident where Adhik (Adhik Mehta) slapped Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). She was emotional and simply took Pakhi from Adhik’s room. She immediately asked Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to come to the Kapadia house. Vanraj and Anupamaa grew wild at Adhik. Vanraj questioned Adhik on how dare he hit his daughter.

Anuj too got livid at Adhik’s behaviour. Vanraj and Anupamaa will in the coming episode get to know that this is not the first time that Adhik has hit Pakhi. Baa will explain what she saw at Kavya’s Godbaraai. Also, wounds on Pakhi’s body will reveal Adhik’s regular violent behaviour. Vanraj will grow wild and will tell that he will give a police complaint against Adhik for domestic violence against his wife.

However, Pakhi will burst out and will let her emotions flow. She will support her husband and will ask her parents to stay away from her matter with her husband. She will say that she does not want to lodge any complaint.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.