Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti gets shot; Anupamaa responsible for another setback

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) handling her emotions well as the wedding of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes nearer. As we know, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) holds Anupamaa responsible for not saving her in the car accident that happened years back. Destiny will yet again pave way for something similar to happen in Anupamaa and Adhya’s lives which will further shatter their bond.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking sequence where there will be a terrorist attack in the school where Adhya studies. In addition to Adhya, Pari also studies in the same school. In the demands that the terrorists will place by keeping a few kids hostage, Pari and Adhya will be stuck. Both the kids will be brought out of the school building at gunpoint, with parents gathered on the road. Anupamaa, Anuj and Shruti will be there, getting emotional for their kids.

Anupamaa will yet again face a torrid situation. Adhya will spray pepper powder into the man’s eyes and will run down the stairs of the school along with Pari. Seeing this, Anupamaa will rush to save the kids. These reactions will force one of the terrorists to shoot a bullet. Anupamaa who will notice the bullet, will save Adhya from it and will run towards Pari to save her. However, the bullet that would have missed Adhya, will hit Shruti. This way, once again, Adhya will face a situation where she will see Anupamaa choosing her blood relation, this time Pari, and not her.

Anupamaa Ep 1259 18th April Written Episode Update

Vanraj and the Shahs went back to India. Anupamaa warned Vanraj to not play games and get Tapish and Dimpy married.

What will happen now?

