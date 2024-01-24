Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti gives Anuj the chance to decide his future

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) longing to meet Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anuj suffered hallucinations when Anupamaa was in danger facing the fire accident. He kept taking the name of Anupama in his sleep. Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) got to know that Anuj has never moved away from his past and has never accepted his present.

Shruti even had a talk with Adhya about it when she explained to the girl that forgetting past love is very difficult.

The coming episode will see Shruti making a big move. Anuj will remain sombre, and to himself and will not open up his feelings. However, his sorrow and grief will be very much visible to Shruti. Shruti will tell Anuj that she is trying to handle the situation with a balanced mind and with all maturity. She will tell Anuj that they will take a break from their relationship. And this time would give Anuj the chance to look back at his past and decide what he wants for his future.

Anupamaa Ep 1173 23rd January Written Episode Update

Kinjal and Paritosh had a major fight which led to Paritosh getting to know about Kinjal and Angel meeting Anupamaa.

What will Anuj decide?

