Anupamaa Spoiler: Tapish meets Dimple secretly; Vanraj stops Tapish from telling the truth

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) getting to know the secret of Tapish (Kunwar Amar) and wanting to expose Tapish before the whole family and stop the wedding. He holds his trump card to his chest and awaits the right moment to do so. Amidst this, we saw how guilty Tapish (Kunwar Amar) was, and wanted to tell Dimple (Nishi Saxena) about his secret. He even called her on her mobile at night, but Dimpy was busy with her family.

The upcoming episode will see the Shah family starting the pre-wedding rituals of Tapish and Dimple. While the lamp-lighting ceremony will be conducted, Tapish will tell Dimple that he wants to talk to her about his past. Tapish will also meet Dimpy secretly in her room. He will be about to tell the truth when Vanraj will stop him. Vanraj will create a scene that they are making love before marriage and will scold them.

Anupamaa Ep 1303 31st May Written Episode Update

Vanraj questioned Tapish about his father. Tapish grew all the more guilty and wanted to reveal something about his past to Dimple.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.