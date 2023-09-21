Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa finally revealing it to Anuj that he is Malti Devi's son. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 11:43:52
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) striving hard to get to the truth of Malti Devi’s son. She prayed to God to show her the right way to reach the secret and God showed her the way. We saw how Anupamaa went to the orphanage to deliver Anuj’s cheque. When the lady in the orphanage saw the picture of Malti Devi’s son, she related the kid to Anuj Kapadia. She told Anupamaa the entire story of how Malti Devi gave off her newborn kid and later went on to become a big dancer. Though Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) kept sending donations to the orphanage, she never did return to see her son.

Anupamaa was happy and ecstatic to hear this news. She decided to tell Anuj about it and give her husband the best birthday gift possible.

The coming episode will focus on Anupamaa’s eagerness of wanting to tell Anuj this happy news. She will thank Kanhaji for showing her the way and paving a path for the truth to come out.

However, on the other hand, Anuj will be seen expressing his hatred for Malti Devi before Vanraj. He will clearly tell him that he wonders why, he has developed a dislike for her.

Anupamaa will come into the party and soon change the happy ambience into a dramatic one. She will reveal the truth by bringing Malti Devi to the party hall. She will tell Anuj that Malti Devi is his mother. Anuj will be shocked to see that Malti Devi’s son’s picture found in her bag, is actually his picture.

How will Anuj react?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

