Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) going missing. As we know, Pakhi and Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are having problems in their marriage. Adhik has been abusive towards Pakhi. And when this got known to the family, he put up a pretentious act of seeking forgiveness. Pakhi has given Adhik a second chance and believes that he has corrected his mistakes. However, Adhik continues to plot against Pakhi and Romil.

We saw Pakhi readying herself to go to the Shah house for Rakhi celebrations. However, she did not reach there. Instead, she has gone missing and all in the family are now concerned about her. Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have lodged a police complaint against Adhik for the same.

The coming episode will see both Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa being in a bad state, as they will worry a lot about their daughter. They will start hallucinating about seeing their daughter in front of them. They will be uncontrollable in their grief. While Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will try to handle Anupamaa, the Shah family will try to take care of Vanraj.

Anupamaa Ep 1039 8th September 2023 Written Update

Anupamaa will be shocked at not finding Pakhi anywhere. She will lodge a police complaint against Adhik. Adhik will be taken by the police for inquiry.

Will Pakhi be found?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.