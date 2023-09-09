Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj and Anupamaa hallucinating about seeing their daughter Pakhi near them. Will Pakhi be found?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 13:33:06
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anupamaa in deep shock 849934

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) going missing. As we know, Pakhi and Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are having problems in their marriage. Adhik has been abusive towards Pakhi. And when this got known to the family, he put up a pretentious act of seeking forgiveness. Pakhi has given Adhik a second chance and believes that he has corrected his mistakes. However, Adhik continues to plot against Pakhi and Romil.

We saw Pakhi readying herself to go to the Shah house for Rakhi celebrations. However, she did not reach there. Instead, she has gone missing and all in the family are now concerned about her. Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have lodged a police complaint against Adhik for the same.

The coming episode will see both Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa being in a bad state, as they will worry a lot about their daughter. They will start hallucinating about seeing their daughter in front of them. They will be uncontrollable in their grief. While Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will try to handle Anupamaa, the Shah family will try to take care of Vanraj.

Anupamaa Ep 1039 8th September 2023 Written Update

Anupamaa will be shocked at not finding Pakhi anywhere. She will lodge a police complaint against Adhik. Adhik will be taken by the police for inquiry.

Will Pakhi be found?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan 849724
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi questions Ishaan
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Sarkar pins down Kirti as his next victim 849709
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Sarkar pins down Kirti as his next victim
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha asks for a big promise from Dhawal on their first night 849698
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha asks for a big promise from Dhawal on their first night
You can find someone like Vedika of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in every family: Ankita Sharma 849696
You can find someone like Vedika of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si in every family: Ankita Sharma
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big decision 849686
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big decision
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's emotional breakdown 849640
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s emotional breakdown

Latest Stories

Director Kiran Rao attended the screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 849903
Director Kiran Rao attended the screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Saurabh Tewari's series Dehati Ladke 849899
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Saurabh Tewari’s series Dehati Ladke
Exclusive: Micckie Dudaney to join the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike 849890
Exclusive: Micckie Dudaney to join the cast of Dangal’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike
Meet spoiler: Shattered Shlok locks himself in a room 849892
Meet spoiler: Shattered Shlok locks himself in a room
Exclusive: Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma to be part of Colors' upcoming show Doree 849884
Exclusive: Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma to be part of Colors’ upcoming show Doree
Watch: Karan Kundrra gives special update on his marriage 847669
Watch: Karan Kundrra gives special update on his marriage
Read Latest News