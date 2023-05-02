Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj confident about Anuj not returning

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Vanraj being confident of Anuj not getting back in Anupamaa's life.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the possibility of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) meetup and reunion keeping the fans of the show intrigued. However, as we have seen, many do not want to see the reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa. Maaya (Chahat Pandey) is worried about the possibility of a patch-up between Anuj and Anupamaa. She is determined not to allow this to happen. However, the coming of Pakhi to Maaya’s house to meet Anuj has eased a little bit bit of tension between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anupamaa listened to a very important message from Anuj, which said that he will soon come to meet Anupamaa and get her back in his life.

The coming episode will see both Anuj and Anupamaa being expectant of the big turnaround in their personal lives. Even Choti Anu looks forward to her parents ending their fight. But Maaya will be seen worried and contemplating more on the plan ahead.

The audience will also see a renewed level of confidence in Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), who will be sure that Anuj will never return to Anupamaa. He will be seen showing off his confidence before Kavya, that there is a lot of difference between Anuj planning to come and Anuj having come back into Anupamaa’s life.

What will happen next?

