Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj and Kavya getting closer with Vanraj asking Kavya to get back home. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 11:11:08
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) getting angry at Maaya (Chahat Pandey) for her restless behaviour. He asked her not to do anything that will concern him. However, Maaya keeps hallucinating ab out Anuj and Anupamaa getting closer. On the other hand, Nakul eyes schemingly at defeating Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) at a dance performance. He injures Anupamaa by placing pieces of glass at the vicinity. Malti Devi is worried as Anupamaa is  injured and might not be able to handle the trip that is soon to take place.

The Shah family will in the coming episode plan a farewell party for Anupamaa at home. Similarly, even Pakhi will plan to have a farewell party for Anupamaa at the Kapadia house.

Amidst this, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will have a moment of their own when Vanraj will convince Kavya to return to her house. Kavya and Vanraj will share a romantic moment and the two of them will seem happy in each other’s company.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

