Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj proposes an idea to help Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj proposing an idea to help Anuj solve Anu's health issue. Will Anuj readily accept it?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 12:25:02
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anu suffering from the trauma of losing her mother Maaya and getting separated from Anupamaa. Medications are not helping her and she longs to be with her mother. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has kept Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) away from the problems. He did not tell her about Anu’s deteriorating condition. Anupamaa boarded the flight and is ready to fly high. However, we have written as to how Anupamaa makes the big decision of getting back to her family and her daughter. The promo that is on air is privy to the fact that Anupamaa is not able to go out of the country by leaving her family behind.

The coming episode will now see the Shah family coming to Anuj’s help. Babuji’s return will help the Shah family see Anuj’s problems clearly. When Vanraj along with Kavya will come to the Kapadia house, Anu will immediately connect with Kavya. The kid will eat when fed by Kavya. She will talk to Kavya happily and will finally forget the pain she has been in. This will force Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to propose an idea to Anuj. Vanraj will ask him whether he can take Anu to the Shah house for a few hours. He will tell Anuj that Anu needs mother’s love and not medicines and that Kavya can handle her well.

With a heavy heart, Anuj will accept Vanraj’s help and will send Anu to play at the Shah house.

Will Anu get a bit better?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

