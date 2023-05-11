Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj getting home after suffering a heart attack. Vanraj will reveal his biggest fear with Anupamaa, the woman he trusts a lot.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) permanent split up after Anuj refused to get back to Anupamaa. As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj were eager about the meetup. But Maaya (Chahat Pandey) ruined it for the both of them. She threatened and forced Anuj to stay back with her. Anupamaa and her family are unaware of the real reason why Anuj did not return. At this juncture, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) left the Shah house after a showdown with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey).

We wrote about the big tragedy of Vanraj suffering from a heart attack. Anupamaa tended to the family’s emotions during their tough times at the hospital.

The coming drama will see Leela and Vanraj harbouring dreams of getting Anupamaa back in their lives and their house. Vanraj will recover and will return home. He will share his deepest concern with Anupamaa. Vanraj will reveal that he is afraid that his health has no guarantee now, and that he is worried about his family’s future. Vanraj will tell Anupamaa that he is scared for the future of his parents.

As we know, Vanraj has never been a good husband to either Anupamaa or Kavya, but he has always been a responsible son and father.

How will Anupamaa handle Vanraj’s weak emotions now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.