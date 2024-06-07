Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj ruins Dimple’s wedding; Anupamaa warns Vanraj

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is determined to get the needed proof to expose Tapish’s (Kunwar Awar) dark secret. He has asked the police to find the lady involved in the matter. Amidst this, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) united with her friend Devika (Jaswir Kaur) after many years.

The upcoming episode will also see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) reaching the Shah house for the wedding. We will also see the Mehendi function happening of Tapish and Dimple (Nishi Saxena). However, Vanraj will show his cruel intention by throwing a flower which will exactly fall on Dimple’s mehendi-filled hand, which will spoil the name of Tapish written on it. Dimple will feel sad, but Anupamaa will correct the mehendi.

Anupamaa will notice that Vanraj deliberately ruined the mehendi and will warn him from doing anything at the marriage.

Anupamaa Ep 1309 6th June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa tried to find out about the lady who called to talk about Tapish. Vanraj’s behaviour worried Anupamaa. Vanraj was looking for proof against Tapish so that he could stop the wedding.

Will Vanraj’s plan succeed?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.