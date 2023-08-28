Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Kavya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah family being stressed with new problems that are coming their way with the interpersonal relationships in the family not being fine. As we wrote, a big fight that happened in the house between Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and others saw the accident happen, wherein Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tripped over a tumbler thrown on the ground by Dimpy. She was rushed to the hospital where investigations were made on Kavya and her baby’s health.

The coming episode will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) getting stressed over the health of Kavya and the baby. As we know, tensions are looming large between Vanraj and Kavya as the baby is not Vanraj’s. However, situations will see Vanraj caring for Kavya and the baby and praying for their well-being too. Vanraj will be all the more scared when the doctor will tell him that they will keep Kavya under observation for a day as she is having abdominal pain. Vanraj will go to Kavya and soothe her tension. He will tell her that nothing will happen to their baby. He will hold her hand and will console her and calm her down.

Is Vanraj on the threshold of accepting the baby as his?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.