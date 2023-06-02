ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know about Kavya's pregnancy

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya blurting out the truth about her pregnancy to Vanraj Shah. How will Vanraj react to this news?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 12:16:07
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen huge twists coming the way of the audience. We saw how Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) pregnancy came to the fore and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) got to know about it. However, they kept this a secret from the Shah family. We also saw how Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa finally managed to talk about what exactly happened at the time when Anuj was to come to Anupamaa. Anupamaa got to know that Anuj is bound by responsibilities and obligations towards Maaya. With a heavy heart, the two of them have decided to go with the flow and carry on with their respective lives.

The coming episodes will see the twinkle form in the eyes of everyone, with Samar and Dimple’s wedding taking place. There will be happiness all around but the family will miss Pakhi’s presence. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to keeping their son Samar happy.

However, there will be big drama during the wedding festivity. Vanraj will get to know about Kavya being pregnant. Kavya will shudder and will lose control of herself before Vanraj, and that will be when Kavya will tell Vanraj about her being pregnant with his child. As we know, only Anupamaa was aware of this big development in Kavya’s life.

Will Vanraj be ready to take up this new responsibility?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

