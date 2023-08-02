Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's emotional breakdown

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) confiding in Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) the truth about the kid not being Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey). Unfortunately, Vanraj overhears this big truth and is shocked. He hides his emotions, but falls down in shock. Anupamaa in the coming episode will realize that Vanraj is in shock and has heard the truth. She will want to console him, but will move out of the scenario.

Kavya will also talk to Vanraj, but Vanraj will be emotionless in front of all. He will excuse himself, and will go to the car parking area and will sit inside the car and will weep his heart out. For a few minutes, he will not be able to handle himself, but he will finally hold his emotions under control. Anupamaa will see his emotional breakdown and will come to talk to him. While Vanraj will tell her that his love life broke in a second, Anupamaa will remind Vanraj that the kid is innocent and he should think about it when he takes his decision.

What will Vanraj decide?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

