Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa chooses Raahi over Maahi for Prem; Maahi gets hysterical

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) and Prem’s (Shivam Khajuria) engagement ceremony about to happen. We wrote about Maahi’s mehendi getting destroyed after which she scolded Raahi. We also wrote about Raahi being in danger during the ceremony with the decoration set about to fall on her. Prem miraculously saved Raahi after which the two of them hugged each other. In this way, their love was exposed to the family.

The upcoming drama will see Maahi reacting hysterically after Prem will confess his love for Raahi, and that he was forced by Raahi to marry Maahi. Anupamaa will further decide that Prem will marry the girl he loves, as no marriage will be able to sustain if there is no love. Her decision will make Maahi angry, and she will call Anupamaa as biased towards her daughter Raahi. Anupamaa will try to put some sense into Maahi on not marrying a person who does not love her, but she will get hysterical in her behaviour.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.