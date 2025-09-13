Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa gets to know about Devika’s illness; Devika proposes a girls’ road trip

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw the mother’s victory over her daughter in the dance competition. Yes, the Dance Raanis showed immense courage and determination, well-led by Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to win the dance competition against all odds. Raahi (Adrija Roy), who lost the ultimate clash against her mother, declared that she was shutting her dance academy and that she would never dance again. This came as a shocker for Anupama, who felt defeated in life, even when she had won a big game.

The upcoming episode will see Devika requesting Anupamaa for a time of celebration, a girls’ day out on a road trip. While Anupamaa will not be convinced of the idea, she will get to know a shocking truth. She will know that Devika has been diagnosed with cancer, and this will make Anupamaa emotional. She will then gear up to make her friend happy. She will agree with the road trip idea and will give her consent.

What will happen next?

