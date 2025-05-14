Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa sees the positive changes in Maahi; gets relieved

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) facing issues when she could not convince the Kothari family about Gautam’s rude acts over their daughter Prarthna. All of it resulted in Parag giving another chance for Gautam and Prarthna to start their life afresh again, in London. As we know, the families are gearing up for the wedding of Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) and Maahi (Sphere Chatterjee).

We wrote about Aryan facing withdrawal symptoms and decided to again consume drugs when Raahi helped him in his weak moments. Also, Maahi expressed her genuine love for Aryan before Anupamaa, leaving her surprised.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting relieved after seeing the positive transformation in Maahi. She will be happy to see Maahi being happy about her marriage with Aryan. She will see her genuine love for Aryan, changing Maahi from within. Anupamaa will be glad at this turnaround and will wish that Maahi and Aryan be happy after marriage. It will be interesting to see if Maahi’s love for Aryan is indeed genuine, or if it is just a pretext to make people believe that she has gotten over Prem’s love.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.