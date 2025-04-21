Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa slaps Raghav; questions his act

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being the catalyst in bringing Parag Kothari closer to Khyati. As we know, Parag had ousted Khyati from his house after the family got to know of Khyati hiding the fact that Aryan is their son. Khyati attempted suicide, and this melted Parag’s love from within. Anupamaa pleaded with Parag to bring his family together again by forgiving Khyati’s mistake and accepting her again. It was Parag and Khyati’s wedding anniversary and Anupamaa with the help of Prem and Raahi planned a big celebration. Anupamaa hoped that Parag would reunite with Khyati. Anupamaa’s wish was fulfilled when Parag and Khyati reunited.

However, Raghav’s (Manish Goel) act came to the fore, when Anupamaa read the chit placed by Raghav in Anupamaa’s bag. Anupamaa was shocked to know that Raghav was Raahi’s attacker.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa confronting Raghav in an aggressive mood. Anupamaa will be seen in an angry mood when she will confront Raghav for sending the newlywed Raahi (Adrija Roy) to the hospital. Raghav will try to explain but Anupamaa will not allow him to explain. She will call the police and will want him to be arrested. Raghav will be shocked at Anupamaa’s reaction but will not want to go to jail again. He will try running away when Anupamaa will not listen to his side of the story.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.