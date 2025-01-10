Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s chance encounter with Moti Baa goes wrong; Moti Baa vows revenge

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kothari family’s introduction in the show. As we know, Prem is the son of the Kothari family, who is staying away from them for reasons unexplained. There has always been an intrigue element on Prem’s past and this will unravel now. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Rahil Azam, Zalak Desai and Alka Kaushal’s entry into Anupamaa as Prem’s parents and grandmother. We saw Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting Khyaati Kothari, in the temple and being happy with the catering order at the family’s Sankranthi celebrations. We also wrote about Khyaati giving Anupamaa the advance payment and also asking her to impress her mother-in-law with her food.

However, destiny wil have something else in store. Even before meeting the old lady from the Kothari family during the function, Anupamaa will have a chance encounter with her on the road. It will so happen that Radha, the little orphan living with Raahi and Anupamaa, will be about to be hit by a speeding car. Anupamaa will save the child and will get into an argument with the lady seated in the car. Moti Baa (Alka Kaushal), who will be the grand mother of Prem, will be adamant of the mishap being the girl’s mistake. Anupamaa’s anger will make Moti Baa livid and she will vow revenge at any cost.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Moti Baa will react with Anupamaa during the celebration at the house, when she will see Anupamaa as the caterer incharge of their function.

What will happen now?

