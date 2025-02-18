Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s showdown with Pakhi; questions Ishani’s love

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) finding it tough to handle Moti Baa’s order for Raahi’s change of name. There was also an argument over the wedding invitations being given to people personally and not through e-invites. We also saw a breezy and romantic Valentine’s celebration of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi where happiness was at its peak. We also saw Maahi not being able to forget Prem and wishing that the wedding with Raahi did not happen.

We have also seen Pakhi (Kritika Desai) brainwashing her daughter Ishani to get closer to Raja from the Kothari family so that she can marry him. Ishani has been faking love for Raja owing to her mother’s orders.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa finding out about Ishani and Raja’s romance and also getting to know about Pakhi’s involvement in forcing her daughter into it. Anupamaa will have a showdown with Pakhi wherein Pakhi will ask her mother to think about Ishani’s love too. Anupamaa will question Pakhi whether she wants her daughter to get into the rich household of Kotharis just like she did to get married to Adhik who was in Anuj’s family. Pakhi will react wildly and will ask her mother to care for her real daughter and her granddaughter, rather than being busy planning the wedding of her adopted daughter.

Will Anupamaa drive sense into Pakhi?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.