Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan tells the Kothari family about Maahi; Motibaa reacts wildly

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being at the receiving end after giving jobs to Kinjal and Raghav at Anu Ki Rasoi. This hurt Raahi (Ardija Roy) the most, as she yelled that her mother did not worry about her anxiousness on seeing Raghav around, but only wanted to help him. Raahi also advised Prem (Shivam Khajuria) to discontinue going to Anu Ki Rasoi, as Raahi felt that her mother had the helping hands of Raghav instead.

We have also written about Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) getting valuable advice from Prem when he opened up to him about being in love with Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). Maahi agreed to marry Aryan as she thought it to be the best chance she could get to be closer to Prem.

The upcoming episode will see Aryan opening up to the Kotathi family about being in love with Maahi. The revelation will not be accepted wholeheartedly by all. Motibaa will, as usual, react wildly to the love declaration of Aryan. The family will be even more angry when they will get to know about Prem and Raahi already being aware of it.

How will this love story affect Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.