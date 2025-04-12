Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan’s manipulative behaviour comes to the fore; tries to flirt with Maahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan aka Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai) turning the tables in his favour by ousting Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) out of the house. As we know, the truth that Khyati (Zalak Desai) was hiding for years, of Mohit being her son, was exposed in front of her family, leading to Parag Kothari sending Khyati out of his house. This made Aryan excited, as he strived for the same result. He got the sympathy and love of his father, and hugged and patched with him, while he secretly smiled at Prem and Raahi, Khyati going out of the house. We wrote about Khyati taking shelter in Anupamaa’s house where the latter became Khyati’s support system.

The upcoming episode will see Prem and Raahi return to the Kothari house. This decision of Prem will not go down well with Aryan. Aryan will get all the more aggressive in his plan, and will be manipulative to the core. In quick time, he will gain an upper hand in the house by seeking support from his father Parag Kothari and Motibaa, and give an invincible feeling about himself. Also, he will start wooing Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee), and this will not go down well with Prem and Raahi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.